Schools open in Noida but Covid fear and wary parents mean thin attendance on Day 1

Most private schools in Noida and Greater Noida remained shut on Monday as parents decided not to send children to attend classes despite comprehensive Covid protocols in place. A few private schools, which opened Monday, reported low turnout. Schools in Noida and Greater Noida had shut in March.

“We concluded our inspections and preparations by Saturday. We had asked parents to give us in writing to allow their children to attend school. On our end, we have laid out social distancing measures and the classroom strength has been reduced. In the coming two days, we will be holding trial classes with approximately 20 students in each batch. We will evaluate further after those classes,” said Kamini Bhasin, principal of DPS, Noida Sector 30, which remained shut on Monday. Apeejay School in Sector 16 A also remained shut.

As part of Covid measures in schools, security guards have been positioned at the entrance of each gate to check temperature of students and sanitise their hands. Classes for students in 9th and 10th are being held from 8-11 am while for 11th and 12th students, classes are held from 12-3 pm.

At DPS, the school authority said it will send an SMS to the parents as soon as their child arrives and another notification once the class gets over.

“As schools open up in the coming days, we are likely to see increased participation from board students since they have to attend laboratory sessions. The theoretical part is being taught already in online classes,” said an official from Apeejay School.

Meanwhile, around 60 students turned up for classes in a government school in Sector 12 though some were turned away for not wearing uniform.

“The children are excited but also a little afraid. In the coming days, we are hoping to see more students as people overcome the fear. The best we can do is sanitise classrooms at regular intervals and ensure distancing,” said an official at the Government Inter College situated in Sector 12.

Some parents said schooling will have to resume with due precaution. “My child studies in a private school. They recently sent out a Google form regarding preference of classes. It is due to open next week and I am considering sending my child. The fact is that this disease might not go for another two years. We have to be careful and carry on with things since Board years are crucial,” said Kapil Sharma, a Noida resident.

At several schools, circles have been marked at the gates to maintain social distancing. Benches inside classrooms have been set up in such a way that there is ample distance between each student. In most schools, the capacity of classes has been reduced to 50% to maintain Covid protocol. Further, schools will not hold sports classes or any other group activity.

