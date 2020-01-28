Schools in West Bengal told not to conduct examinations on Saraswati Puja

The schools in state will not conduct examinations on January 29 and 30 due to Saraswati Puja. File Photo The schools in state will not conduct examinations on January 29 and 30 due to Saraswati Puja. File Photo

Schools in West Bengal have been directed not to conduct examinations on January 29 and 30 due to the Saraswati Puja (Basant Panchami) celebrations. The state secondary education board (WBBSE) has asked government/ government-sponsored and non-government aided secondary schools not to hold examinations during this time.

“In pursuance of the order of the Commissioner, School Education, Govt. of West Bengal vide Memo no. 67(3-Sc/S)/ MISC/04/S/2020 dated 22.01.2020, it has been decided by the School Education Department, Govt. of West Bengal not to hold any examination in Govt./Govt. Sponsored and Non Govt. aided Secondary Schools of West Bengal on 29th & 30th January, 2020,” read the WBBSE notification.

The state government has declared a holiday on January 29 on the occasion of Saraswati Puja, besides January 30 and 31, 2020. “The State Government had declared holidays on January 30 and January 31 in connection with Saraswati Puja under this Department Notification No. 5962-F(P2) & 5964-F(P2) both dated 01.11.2019. Now, it has come to notice that Saraswati Puja will also be celebrated on January 29 (Wednesday). In view of this, the State Government has decided to declare holiday on January 29, 2020,” read the notification.

The unaided schools are also advised not to conduct examinations. “The heads of the unaided schools are advised not to hold any examination on January 29 and 30, 2020,” the notification mentioned. A copy of the notification has been forwarded to officials concerned.

