Schools in various districts of UP, Haryana, Delhi-NCR closed due to heavy rainfall

Rain News, School Closed: Schools in various districts in the north Indian states have been declared closed by the authorities due to heavy rainfall. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Uttar Pradesh recorded an average of 22.5 mm rainfall on Sunday, which is 2396 per cent more than the ‘long period average’ (LPA) for the day.

Authorities of a dozen districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Aligarh, Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Ghaziabad, ordered closure of schools on Monday in the wake of heavy rains. In Aligarh, all schools up to class 12 will remain closed till October 12, officials said

Aligarh District Magistrate Indra Veer Singh announced the decision, which covers all schools affiliated to AMU, through a statement.

Similarly, all schools across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar will stay close on Monday on account of excessive rainfall, according to an official order. The closure will be applicable for all classes up to class 12 and to all schools across boards, the order stated.

“Due to excessive rain in the district and keeping in view the possibility of excessive rain, the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar has declared a holiday on October 10 (Monday) in government, semi-government aided and unaided recognized schools of all the boards operating from class 1 to 12 of the district,” District School Inspector Dharamveer Singh said.

“Therefore, all the principals and headmasters should ensure compliance of the order,” Singh stated in the order issued late Sunday night.

Continuous rain brought down temperature in Gautam Buddh Nagar over the weekend by almost 10 degrees, with the district receiving 25 mm rainfall till Sunday morning, according to IMD figures.

(With PTI inputs)