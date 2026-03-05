Schools in Uttar Pradesh closed on March 5 and 6 following government directive

School administrations were also advised to inform parents and guardians about the closures in advance to avoid confusion (Express photo by Ashish Kale/ representative)

Schools across several districts of Uttar Pradesh have been declared closed on March 5 and March 6, 2026, following a directive issued by the state government. The decision was communicated to district administrations and education departments, instructing them to observe the two days as holidays in view of ongoing festival celebrations and local administrative considerations.

“I had already sent my child to school this morning when I received a message from the school authorities stating, ‘As per the directive received from the U.P. Government, today and tomorrow, i.e., March 5 and 6, 2026, have been declared as holidays.’ It was quite confusing for many parents because the information came after students had already left for school,” said a parent.