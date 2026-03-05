Schools in Uttar Pradesh closed on March 5 and 6 following government directive

Schools across several districts of Uttar Pradesh have been declared closed on March 5 and March 6, 2026, following a directive issued by the state government. The decision was communicated to district administrations and education departments, instructing them to observe the two days as holidays in view of ongoing festival celebrations and local administrative considerations.
“I had already sent my child to school this morning when I received a message from the school authorities stating, ‘As per the directive received from the U.P. Government, today and tomorrow, i.e., March 5 and 6, 2026, have been declared as holidays.’ It was quite confusing for many parents because the information came after students had already left for school,” said a parent.
According to officials, the closure applies to government schools, aided institutions, and many recognised private schools across the state. District authorities circulated notices to school managements informing them that classes will remain suspended during the two-day period. The directive aims to ensure the safety and convenience of students, teachers, and staff during the festive period when large gatherings and travel are common.
The announcement comes at a time when people across northern India are celebrating Holi, one of the country’s most widely observed festivals. In many districts, local customs extend the festivities beyond the main day of Holi, prompting authorities to allow additional time off.
Several districts including Agra, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Mirzapur, and Pilibhit confirmed that schools within their jurisdictions would remain shut during this period. In many of these areas, district magistrates issued local holiday notifications in coordination with the state’s education department.
Regular academic activities in most schools are expected to resume after March 6, depending on local administrative instructions. The education department has urged schools to follow district-level directives and ensure smooth reopening once the holiday period concludes.