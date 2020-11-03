Schools in Chandigarh reopened with thin attendance

According to the data compiled by the education department, as many as 852 students attended class 9 and 1,377 students attended class 10. Representational image/ Express photo by Harmeet Sodhi

Attendance remained thin on day one of the reopening of regular schools for classes 9 and to 12. As many as 2,831 students attended these classes in government schools in Chandigarh that reopened for regular classes after a hiatus of eight months. According to the data compiled by the education department, as many as 852 students attended class 9 and 1,377 students attended class 10. A total of 243 students attended class 9 and 359 students attended class 12.

At government school in sector 22, a teacher said that there were just two students in class 10 and three students in class 9. Also, there were 17 students in class 12 and 19 students in standard 11. The students who attended the classes on day one said that they were elated to join back the school as they couldn’t understand much in online classes. They said that COVID protocols were being followed strictly.

“Classes were for short time but we really felt nice studying properly after such a long period. One understands the concept properly. We were carrying our own sanitisers,” a student of Government school sector 20 said, adding that six students in class used personal conveyance while two came by bus.

Explaining the protocols, she added, “We were not even allowed to gather together at any place and masks were being worn by all.” As of now classes for only 9 to 12 have started. The classes are being taken in two sessions.

For classes 10 to 12, the first session is being taken from 9 am to 11.30 am and for classes 9 to 11, the session is from 12 pm to 2.30 pm. Teachers have also been asked to take online classes for those who can’t attend physically. However, teachers are feeling burdened.

Swarn Singh Kamboj, president of UT Cadre Educational Employees’ Union, said that there is double pressure on the teachers. “You see, it is so difficult for a teacher. So much of pressure we have that till 2 pm we have to take physical classes and then online classes in the evening. Teachers have to make their own kids study also apart from other household work,” he said.

