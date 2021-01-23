Schools in Pune to resume classroom studies for Class 5 to 8 from February 1

The guidelines further state that the school management should ensure the availability of thermal guns, pulse oximeter, disinfectant, soaps, and water, as well as sanitise school vehicles twice a day, while classrooms and toilets should be sanitised frequently. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/ Representational)

A month after schools were reopened for classes 9 to 12, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) permitted classroom teaching from February 1.

In his order, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said schools can start classroom teaching for students from Class 5 to 8 from February 1 by following the issued guidelines and standard operating procedure (SoP) for reopening of schools.

Schools, however, will have to get consent from parents before students start attending classes, he added. Schools can also give instructions to teaching and non-teaching staff to attend from January 23. According to the guidelines, it is mandatory for teaching and non-teaching staff to undergo RT-PCR test for Covid-19.

The guidelines further state that the school management should ensure the availability of thermal guns, pulse oximeter, disinfectant, soaps, and water, as well as sanitise school vehicles twice a day, while classrooms and toilets should be sanitised frequently.

Seating arrangements in classrooms and staff rooms should follow physical distancing guidelines.

Schools have also been directed to put up posters and stickers to raise awareness on the need for social distancing, marking positions to stand at a safe distance and keep entry and exits separate to ensure distancing.

The PMC has so far rescheduled the resumption of classroom studies for classes 9 to 12 students twice due to reluctance on part of parents to give consent for sending their wards to school.

In another order, the PMC relaxed the use of face masks for members of the same family while travelling in a private vehicle.