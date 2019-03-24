Toggle Menu
Schools in Odisha asked to conduct morning classeshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/schools-in-odisha-asked-to-conduct-morning-classes-5640274/

Schools in Odisha asked to conduct morning classes

The instruction was given following the mercury level crossing the 35 degree celsius mark in many places of the state. Malkangiri recorded the highest of 40 degree celsius on Saturday, the weatherman said

Odisha school, Odisha schools, Odisha schools summer classes, school odisha, schools odisha
The school and mass Education department has sent letters to all educational boards saying that the morning school will be held from 6.30 am till 10.30 am. Representational Image

Odisha government Saturday asked all schools across the state to conduct morning classes from April 2 keeping in view the rising mercury level, officials said.

The school and mass Education department has sent letters to all educational boards saying that the morning school will be held from 6.30 am till 10.30 am.

The instruction was given following the mercury level crossing the 35 degree celsius mark in many places of the state. Malkangiri recorded the highest of 40 degree celsius on Saturday, the weatherman said.

The school authorities have also been instructed by the government to serve midday meals by 10 a m and complete the admission process by April 2. The summer vacation will start from May 6, it added.

Don't Miss
Rahul Gandhi may pick Kerala seat; driven out of Amethi: Smriti Irani
Out of my mind: Cong chances in a three-cornered fight

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 GATE counselling 2019: CCMT application process to commence from April 5
2 70 per cent of UIET’s biotech, mechanical grads unemployed after placement drives, data says
3 Case in court, fate of 122 Hindi dept DU students in limbo