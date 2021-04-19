Schools in Shillong to remain closed till May 4

All schools to close from tomorrow for the next 14 days till May 4, 2021 in the Shillong area. (File photo)

The Meghalaya state government on Monday decided to shut down schools in Meghalaya’s Shillong area due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The schools will remain closed until May 4.

Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, took to the microblogging website Twitter to share the announcement. As per a tweet by CM Conrad Sangma, “All schools to close from tomorrow for the next 14 days till May 4, 2021, in the Shillong area.”

All schools to close from tomorrow for the next 14 days till 4th May, 2021 in the Shillong area. Ongoing MBOSE examinations will continue unaffected. Govt. & Pvt. offices will also function with 50% capacity. The situation in other districts is being closely monitored.

However, ongoing Meghalaya Board of School of Education (MBOSE) examinations will continue unaffected. Offices (government and private) in the region will also function with 50 per cent capacity.

The West Bengal state government on Monday decided to shut down all state government-run schools amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases. Education minister Partha Chatterjee announced that the schools will remain closed until further notice. The government has also announced early summer vacations.