Schools in Maharashtra not to open in June

There would be no physical reopening of schools in Maharashtra on June 15, said an education department official. Image source: Representational image/ file There would be no physical reopening of schools in Maharashtra on June 15, said an education department official. Image source: Representational image/ file

The schools in Maharashtra will not open from June 15 as decided earlier, however, the classes can be expected to start from July onwards. “There would be no physical reopening of schools in Maharashtra on June 15 and June 26 (for Vidarbha region). Not even in green zones,” an education department official told The Indian Express.

Contrary to earlier announcements, there would be no physical reopening of schools in Maharashtra on June 15 and June 26 (for Vidarbha region). Not even in green zones. State awaits MHA clearance, expected in July: Edu dept official @IndianExpress @VarshaEGaikwad — Abha Goradia (@AbhaGoradia) June 7, 2020

Last Sunday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the classes will commence in June in both online and offline module. The minister also stressed the need to strengthen online education system in the state. “At present, Google Classroom can be used,” he said, adding that an independent computer-based system should be developed in the coming days.

Additional Chief Secretary Vandana Krishna said that Google was ready to provide online classroom services free of cost to the school education department. “The department has prepared a plan to resume schools in a phase wise manner. It has suggested reducing festival holidays to complete the syllabus and also extend the academic year till May,” added Krishna.

