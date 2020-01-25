Schools in Jammu Kashmir’s Bandipora to get sanitary napkin vending machines

The sanitary napkins will be available at cheaper rates (Representational image) The sanitary napkins will be available at cheaper rates (Representational image)

Schools in Kashmir’s Bandipora district will soon get low-cost sanitary napkin vending machines to ensure menstrual hygiene among students, officials said on Friday.

Bandipora Deputy Commissioner made the announcement of installing the vending machine in schools during a function on the National Girl Child Day, they said.

On the occasion, Joint Director (planning) Imtiyaz Ahmad said vending machines will be installed in 65 secondary and higher secondary schools in the first phase and in next phase the machines will be installed at panchayat level.

The machine unit includes a dispenser and an incinerator for proper disposal of used napkins, the officials said.

They said sanitary napkins will be sold to the students for less than a third of the market cost.

The vending machines are being provided to the education department under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the officials said. PTI AB

