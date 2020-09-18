Schools in Himachal for classes IX-XII to reopen from Monday

For this, written consent of parents or guardians of the student is mandatory," said a government statement. (Representational)

THE HIMACHAL Pradesh Cabinet on Friday decided to reopen schools for classes IX to XII from Monday (September 21).

“The Cabinet gave its nod to open educational institutions outside containment zones in the state from September 21 as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with 50 per cent teaching and non-teaching staff for students from standards IX to XII, provided the students are willing to take guidance from teachers. For this, written consent of parents or guardians of the student is mandatory,” said a government statement.

The government also decided to resume night bus services in the state. Transport Minister Bikram Singh said that the state government has decided to restart night bus service on 12 routes from September 20.

He said the bus on Palampur-Shimla-Palampur via Mandi route will ply at 6.45 pm from Palampur and at 9 pm from Shimla. On Palampur-Bharmaur-Kugti via Tanda Kangra route, the bus will start at 3.40 pm whereas from Kugti, it will start at 4.45 pm. On Nayagram-Holi-Chamba-Pathar via Jot-Chawari, the bus will ply at 3.15 pm from Nayagram whereas from Pathar, it will start at 4 pm. On Baddi-Jogindernagar via Swarghat Bilaspur route the bus will ply at 9.30 pm whereas from Jogindernagar, it will start at 6.30 pm.

On Baddi to Nalagarh (via Nalagarh, Swarghat, Bhakra, Una, Mubarkpur, Bharwain, Chintpurni, Terace, Jasur, Noorpur, Banikhet) and back, the bus will ply at 9 pm from Baddi and from Chamba at 9 pm.

For Triloknath-Dharamshala via Keylong, Manali, Mandi, Jogindernagr, Kangra and back, the bus will ply at 7.15 am from Triloknath and from Dharamshala it will start at 6 pm. On Jahlma- Reckongpeo via the Manali, Mandi, Sundernagr, Karsog route, the bus will start at 4.30 am from Jahlma and from Reckongpeo it will start at 5 pm. On the Jhakri-Hamirpur route the bus will start at 5.25 am from Jhakri and from Hamirpur, it will start at 5.10 pm.

On the Rampur-Chintpurni route, the bus will start at 3.45 pm from Rampur and at 3.45 pm from Chintpurni. On Shimla-Jasur via Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Jwalaji, Dehra, Terrace route, the bus will start at 7.20 pm from Shimla and at 5.40 pm from Jasur. On Keylong to Shimla route the bus will start at 12.30 from Keylong and from Shimla it will start at 7 pm. Singh said booking for all these buses can also be done online.

