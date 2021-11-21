Gujarat: Schools to resume physical classes for lower primary students from Monday

Schools in Gujarat will reopen Monday for students in classes I to V after nearly 20 months. Making the announcement at a public event in Surat, state Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said offline classes will resume by adhering to all existing standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Monday will also see the resumption of classes in schools and colleges across the state after three weeks of Diwali vacation. Private school associations and parents had sought resumption of offline sessions for lower primary students since students of other classes had been attending school since September. However, a rise in the number of Covid cases across the state post-Diwali led to uncertainty in this regard. A final decision on resumption of classes was taken by the state government after consulting the Health Department.

Earlier this month, the state government had formed a 11-member committee to study the feasibility of resuming offline sessions for students in classes I to V, and ways to lower the learning gap in children caused by suspension of offline education.

The pandemic had caused the state government to shut all schools on March 16 last year. Since then, classes were held online. On February 18 this year, the government reopened schools for classes VI to VIII (upper primary) and classes were held for a month before the institutions were closed again on March 18 due to a spike in Covid cases. Classes were then resumed six months later on September 2. Those in classes IX to XII began attending school on September 26. Students in these classes last attended offline classes in January this year.