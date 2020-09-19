Schools in Delhi to remain closed till October 5

Schools in Delhi will continue to remain closed for students of all classes till October 5, as per the latest directions issued by Delhi government's Directorate of Education. (File photo)

Schools in Delhi will continue to remain closed for students of all classes till October 5, as per the latest directions issued by Delhi government’s Directorate of Education.

The Union Ministry for Health and Welfare had allowed for schools outside containment zones to reopen from September 21 for students of classes IX to XII, stating that they may attend voluntarily if they want guidance from their teachers.

Choosing not to take up this option for schools in the state, the education department on Friday released a circular, stating, “…it is informed that all schools will remain closed for all the students till 5.10.2020. However, online classes and teaching learning activities will continue as usual and HOSs are authorised to call teachers/staff (as per requirement) for smooth conduct of online classes, teaching learning activities and any other work.”

Earlier this week, the Gujarat government had also ruled out reopening schools for senior classes from September 21 with the education minister of the state saying that the decision was taken in the “interest of the students”, given the Covid situation in the state.

On Friday, Delhi reported 4,127 new coronavirus cases and 30 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 2,38,828 and the death toll to 4,907. The number of rapid-antigen tests conducted on Friday stood at 49,834, while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT test figures were 11,203.

