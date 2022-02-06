scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 06, 2022
Must Read

Schools in Bihar to reopen on February 7 as covid situation improves

Schools will be allowed to hold physical classes with 50 per cent attendance for up to class 8.

By: PTI | Patna |
February 6, 2022 5:08:56 pm
The guidelines, which come into force from February 7, will continue till February 13 when the situation will be reviewed afresh. (Representational/File)

With the COVID-19 surge showing a significant drop in Bihar, the Nitish Kumar government on Sunday decided to reopen schools, lift night curfew and relax many other restrictions which have been in place for a month.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the crisis management group which was chaired by the chief minister.

Read |From appointment of new UGC chairman to postponement of NEET-PG 2022: Top education news this week

Later, Kumar announced on social media that from Monday onwards, schools will be allowed to hold physical classes with 50 per cent attendance for up to class 8. For classes 9 upwards, there will be no restrictions. The guidelines, which come into force from February 7, will continue till February 13 when the situation will be reviewed afresh.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to Chaitanya Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, night curfews, in force since January 6 whereby people were asked to stay indoors from 10 pm to 5 am, was also being done away with. Cinema halls, gymnasiums, shopping malls, clubs and swimming pools will be allowed to reopen with 50 per cent capacity.

Also Read |‘(At JNU), students wear what they wish to wear… we never looked at this issue at all’: UGC Chairman

The state has seen a marked decline in its active caseload, which had shot past 35,000 a month ago but had fallen below 3,000 on Saturday. For nearly a week, the daily spike in cases across 38 districts of Bihar has remained in three digits.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 06: Latest News

Advertisement