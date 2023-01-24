Schools, hobby classes among most searched words in 2022: Justdial report

The year 2022 started as a back-to-school year for children across the country, and because of this ‘schools’ was one of the most searched words in 2022, according to Justdial’s ‘How India Searched in 2022′ report.

In some big cities such as Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, words such as schools, hobby classes, and PG accommodation services were in the top 5 searched services on the platforms. Even in smaller towns and cities, people were looking for schools, hospitals, and hobby classes.

In big cities, hobby classes, PG Accommodation services, schools, beauty parlours, and restaurants were the top-5, whereas in small cities the priority was for schools, hospitals, hobby classes, restaurants, and beauty parlours. “This draws a parallel between these two classifications of Indian cities, and shows how the gap, at least in terms of the way they search online is diminishing with each passing day,” the report states.

This year, there has been an increase in the number of small city consumers using online tools and platforms to search for commodities.

“Our annual search report indicates that rapid digitisation has bridged the gap between India’s big cities and smaller towns and cities. Online searches for services have picked up massively in India’s smaller towns and cities in 2022 they saw 2X searches vis-à-vis big cities. In 2021, this was 1.6X as compared to big cities, and hence indicates that smaller towns and cities are increasingly getting online. With consumer services shifting online, service providers across a wide range of services are increasingly using digital platforms to meet demand and Justdial is at the forefront of this revolution,” a company spokesperson said.

For this report, Justdial analysed data across eight big cities, Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad with 700 smaller towns and cities.