Schools, education institutions in Delhi to reopen from November 1: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia today took to Twitter to announce the reopening of Delhi schools from November 1. However, online classes will continue for the students who are not willing to attend classes offline.

The announcement was made after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) allowed the Delhi government to reopen schools for all classes in the national capital. Schools and colleges in Delhi have remained closed since March 2020 due to the on-set of the Covid-19 pandemic.

All the schools and educational institutes shall be allowed to be opened, for all the classes, in Delhi from 1st Nov. However, schools shall also continue online classes for the students who are not willing to attend classes offline. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 27, 2021

So far only students of classes 9 to 12 were allowed to visit the schools. The minister said more than 50 per cent of the students in a class should be called to the school and all the staff is required to be fully vaccinated as soon as possible. Sisodia said a restricted number of people will be allowed to conduct Chhath Puja at predetermined spots across the capital.

Meanwhile, teachers and students of Delhi University have been demanding resumption of offline teaching as the COVID-19 situation has normalised in the national capital. The university, however, plans to tread a cautious path and is awaiting guidelines from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). With the recent decision, it is likely that the varsity will soon reopen its campus.

