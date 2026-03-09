Schools, colleges, universities in Jammu and Kashmir resumes after a week of closure

Schools, colleges, and universities across Kashmir reopened on Monday after remaining shut for a week due to protests over the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel air strike.
“Schools and other higher educational institutions resume functioning today,” an official confirmed. Students in uniforms were seen returning to their classrooms in the morning. The institutions had closed last Monday following widespread demonstrations in the Valley after Khamenei’s killing on February 28.
Secondary schools and higher institutions had already resumed classes on February 23 after winter vacations, while middle and primary schools were scheduled to reopen on March 2. Their reopening was delayed due to the protests. With classes resuming, authorities expect normal academic activity to continue across the region.
Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed certain Class 12 board examinations scheduled in the Middle East region, citing a critical review of the current situation in several countries. According to an official circular issued to schools affiliated with CBSE in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, the Board has cancelled the Class 12 exams set to be held on March 9, March 10, and March 11, 2026.
The Board stated that new dates for these examinations will be announced later after assessing the situation. CBSE, while announcing the postponement of the exam, also said that it will review the conditions on March 10, 2026, and make appropriate decisions regarding examinations scheduled from March 12 onwards.
In the advisory signed by Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, controller of examinations, CBSE urged students to stay in touch with their respective schools and follow official announcements for further updates. The decision applies to CBSE-affiliated schools across the Middle East.