Thursday, October 29, 2020
Schools, colleges to open in phased manner from November 2 in Andhra Pradesh

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney said in a statement that all government schools and colleges would reopen from November 2 for classes 9, 10 and intermediate

By: PTI | Amaravati | Updated: October 29, 2020 9:07:51 pm
school 2020Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney said in a statement that all government schools and colleges would reopen from November 2 for classes 9, 10 and intermediate. Representational image/ file

Schools and colleges will reopen in a phased manner in Andhra Pradesh from November 2 with all necessary precautionary measures to check the spread of coronavirus, the state government announced on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney said in a statement that all government schools and colleges would reopen from November 2 for classes 9, 10 and intermediate. Classes 9 and 10 and Intermediate first and second year would function on alternate days only for half-a-day.

Classes 6, 7 and 8 would begin on November 23 while classes 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 would start from December 14, the Chief Secretary said. All the higher secondary colleges would also start functioning from November 2 on a rotation basis.

The schools will be run on alternate days in three phases for which officials are making arrangements. Precautionary measures will be taken to contain the spread Covid-19, Sawhney said.

Educational institutions have remained closed since March when the national lockdown was announced. The state currently has 26,268 active COVID-19 cases and has been witnessing a decline in fresh infections in the past several days.

