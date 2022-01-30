Odisha schools, colleges not reopening from Feb 10, state higher education dept issues clarification against ‘fake’ notice

Odisha Higher Education department has had to issue an official clarification against a fake notice that had been circulating on the internet in the past few days, claiming that schools and colleges will be reopening from February 10.

“A fake letter is circulating in social media purportedly conveying decision of Higher Education Department to reopen colleges and universities from 10th Feb’2022. It is hereby clarified that no such decision has been taken by the state government,” the department clarified on social media platform, Twitter.

A fake letter is circulating in social media purportedly conveying decision of Higher Education Department to reopen colleges and universities from 10th Feb’2022. It is hereby clarified that no such decision has been taken by the state government. — ଉଚ୍ଚଶିକ୍ଷା ବିଭାଗ, ଓଡିଶା ସରକାର 🇮🇳 (@DHE_Odisha) January 30, 2022

For the past few days, a fake letter had been circulating on various social media platforms that claimed that the department has decided to reopen the higher educational institutions from February 10. However, the department has now clarified that no such decision has been taken by official authorities and online classes will continue till any further notice.

On January 07, Odisha had announced that all schools, colleges, universities, and technical educational institutions except the medical colleges/nursing colleges and institutions under the control of the Health and Family Welfare department will be closed for physical attendance. The decision was taken due to an increase in the Covid cases in the country.

Many states such as Telangana and Maharashtra are reopening schools and other educational institutions, while a few other states such as Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are still mulling over reopening, due to Omicron crisis in the country.