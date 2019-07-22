Schools, colleges in parts of Kerala shut down due to heavy rain

The schools, colleges in parts of Kerala — Kannur, Kasargod and Kottayam were closed on Monday, July 22 due to heavy rainfall in Kerala. The holiday was announced in the educational institutions as Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for these districts, as reported by news agency ANI.

The heavy rains in the state till now took lives of four people and three others were reportedly missing.

The IMD has issued a red alert in Kasargod and Idukki districts on Sunday, and Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts for Monday. It has also forecast “extremely heavy rainfall” in Kannur and Kasargod districts on Tuesday. The Met department has also sounded an orange alert in Kottayam, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Malappuram till July 25.

Even as the intensity of rains reduced Sunday, coastal areas continued to bore the brunt of the rough sea. The state government asked tourists to stay away from Shankumugham Beach in Thiruvananthapuram. The Met department also cautioned fishermen from venturing into the sea.