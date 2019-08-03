Schools, colleges in Mumbai remain shut due to heavy downpour

Due to the heavy rains in Mumbai, schools, colleges in different parts of the city remained closed on Saturday. In Thane district, however, they were shut due to severe waterlogging in the area.

The Thane Municipal Education Department and Palghar Collector Kailash Shinde had earlier issued orders that all schools and colleges in both the areas will be closed in view of continuous rainfall and heavy waterlogging.

Meanwhile, heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and adjoining suburbs on Saturday with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of more downpour in the next 48 hours. While it predicted heavy rainfall in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra, it said the weather conditions along the west coast are likely to remain inclement.

At 1,464.8 mm, the city last month had witnessed the highest July rainfall since 2014. This is only 3.7 mm less than the highest rainfall recorded in 2014 when the city had received 1,468.5 mm of rainfall in July. The IMD has maintained records since 1959.

As per the fire station-wise rainfall recorded by the BMC in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Saturday, Dindoshi received 50 mm rainfall, followed by Kandivali (41 mm), Malad (36 mm), Chincholi (34 mm), Goregaon (33 mm), Bhandup (31 mm), Borivali (29 mm), Malwani (26 mm), Mulund (20 mm), Vikhroli (11 mm) and Kurla (9 mm).