Schools, colleges in Himachal Pradesh to remain closed on Monday due to heavy rains

Himachal Pradesh is facing heavy rainfall. Express Photo by Sahil Walia (representational image) Himachal Pradesh is facing heavy rainfall. Express Photo by Sahil Walia (representational image)

In nine out of 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh, the schools will remain closed on Monday after rains and snowfall lashed many parts of the state, officials said on Sunday. All government and private schools in Shimla, Sirmaur, Kangra, Kullu, Chamba, Mandi, Kinnaur, Solan and Hamirpur districts have been directed to remain closed as a precautionary measure, they said.

While only government and private schools will remain closed in Shimla and Sirmaur districts, the deputy commissioners of the seven districts of Kangra, Kullu, Chamba, Mandi, Kinnaur, Solan and Hamirpur have ordered the closure of all government and private educational institutions, including schools, colleges, ITIs and anganwari kendras on Monday.

Issuing orders of the closure of all educational institutions in Himachal’s largest district Kangra, DC Sandeep Kumar warned the general public and tourists to stay away from rivers and nullahs to avoid any untoward incident. In case of an emergency, the administration may be contacted at 1077 number, he added.

Similar warnings have been issued by other DCs, including Solan DC Vinod Kumar, Hamirpur DM Richa Verma, Sirmaur DC Lalit Jain, Kullu DC Yunus and Kinnaur DC Gopal Chand.

Meanwhile, issuing orders of the closure of all government and private education institutions in Kullu, DC Yunus students would not be required to come to their educational institutions, but teaching and non-teaching staff would remain present in their respective institutions.

In Chamba, the district administration has issued instructions to the public to stay indoors and not venture out. The water level in dams and rives has increased a lot and water is being released from various dams, district officials added.

