Here’s the list of states shutting schools and colleges amid Covid-19 second wave

Here are the list of states closed down their schools amid Covid-19 spike in cases. Representational image/ file

Amid the spike in Covid-19 cases, some states have decided to shut down their educational institutions. The schools were earlier reopened in January, almost a year after closure since March due to the pandemic.

Following the reopening, there was a surge in Covid-19 cases among students, and after the general spike in cases in March, states like Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, other states have shut down their educational institutions again.

Here’s the list of states shut down their schools, colleges

Punjab: The Punjab government on Tuesday decided that the schools and colleges will be closed for the safety of students in view of the surge in cases in the state. The educational institutions will remain closed from March 31, but the entire teaching and non-teaching staff will continue to attend on all working days. The online exams for classes 3 to 8 will continue as per the schedule and the position regarding ongoing examination for classes 9 and 11 in schools will be reviewed and necessary instructions will be issued later.

Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday extended to April 4 the closure of all schools for students up to Class 8. Earlier, the state government had shut schools for students up to class 8 till March 31. The schools have also been asked to regularly sanitise classrooms and ensure social distancing norm all the time.

Madhya Pradesh: Schools in Madhya Pradesh for classes 1 to 8 will remain closed till April 15, the government in a notification mentioned. The decision was taken amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. The state government had earlier decided to reopen classes 1 to 8 from April 1.

Chhattisgarh: The schools and colleges in Chhattisgarh were ordered to be shut down on March 22. The dates for the reopening of schools have yet to be announced.

Tamil Nadu: The schools, colleges in Tamil Nadu were ordered to close from March 22. The date for the reopening of educational institutes has not been communicated by the government yet.

Himachal Pradesh: The state government last week ordered the closure of all educational institutions including universities, colleges, technical institutes and schools till April 4 as a precautionary measure. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, classrooms will remain open for students who are giving their exams during this period. Some primary schools in the state were already closed due to the COVID-19 threat.

Puducherry: The Puducherry government has asked schools, educational institutions to shut down from March 22. The junior classes, as being communicated will reopen on March 31.

Telangana: The Telangana government decided to close down all schools and educational institutions across the state on March 24, in view of rising cases of Covid-19. The educational institutions will remain closed in the state till further orders.

Gujarat: The schools in eight major cities in Gujarat — Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, and Junagadh — have been closed amid a spike in Covid-19 cases. The physical classes have been closed till April 10.

Meanwhile, states like Karnataka have decided to keep educational institutes open. CM Yediyurappa said that children were more “disciplined” at schools than at home. He told mediapersons that children will follow social distancing, will wear masks and use sanitisers when at home. However, several private schools have decided to move all classes back to only online mode in the wake of the second wave.