Schools Holidays: Punjab, Chandigarh, J&K schools closed on Jan 27; check list

The Union Territory Administration has declared that all government and private schools in Chandigarh will remain closed today. (ANI Photo)

The Punjab Government’s Education Department has announced that all schools across the state will remain closed today, January 27, 2026, in observance of Republic Day celebrations.

In an official order issued on January 26, 2026, Secretary Sonali Giri, IAS, confirmed that the directive applies to all government, aided, recognised, and private schools operating in Punjab. The announcement follows instructions from the Chief Minister of Punjab, who declared the holiday as part of the state’s Republic Day observance.

The circular emphasised that strict compliance with the order must be ensured by school authorities. Copies of the directive have been forwarded to relevant officials and institutions for immediate action.