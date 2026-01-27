Schools Holidays: Punjab, Chandigarh, J&K schools closed on Jan 27; check list

The Punjab Government’s Education Department has announced that all schools across the state will remain closed today, January 27, 2026, in observance of Republic Day celebrations.
In an official order issued on January 26, 2026, Secretary Sonali Giri, IAS, confirmed that the directive applies to all government, aided, recognised, and private schools operating in Punjab. The announcement follows instructions from the Chief Minister of Punjab, who declared the holiday as part of the state’s Republic Day observance.
Live Updates | Republic Day Parade 2026
The circular emphasised that strict compliance with the order must be ensured by school authorities. Copies of the directive have been forwarded to relevant officials and institutions for immediate action.
Additionally, the Union Territory Administration has declared that all government and private schools in Chandigarh will remain closed today, Tuesday, January 27, 2026. The announcement was made on Monday, January 26, following the Republic Day celebrations held at the Parade Ground earlier in the day. Officials confirmed that the closure applies to all schools across the city, ensuring students and staff can fully participate in the national festivities.
The Assam General Administration Department has announced a state-wide holiday today, January 27, 2026, to mark Gwthar Bathou San (Bhathow Puja), a significant cultural and spiritual observance in the region. The holiday reflects the state’s recognition of Bathou Puja, a festival deeply rooted in the traditions of the Bodo community, which celebrates the worship of Bathou, symbolised by the sacred Siju plant.
Schools up to class 8 are set to reopen on March 1, 2026, while higher classes will resume a week earlier, on February 22, 2026. The decision was taken in view of the thermometer dipping several degrees below freezing across Kashmir.
India and New Zealand will face off in the 4th T20I at Visakhapatnam's ACA-VDCA Stadium, with India already leading the series 3-0. Suryakumar Yadav has found form just in time for the T20 World Cup, while Ishan Kishan has been a worthy replacement for the injured Tilak Varma. The pitch is expected to be a belter, with spinners also getting some help.