Schools Closed Today: Dehradun, UP & more states schools shut due to rains

Here is the list of all the states and regions where schools are closed today:(Express/Ganesh Shirsekar)

Schools across several states in India remain shut today following the weather conditions. The closure is aimed at ensuring student safety amid the Indian Meteorological Department’s alert directives. Here is the list of all the states and regions where schools are closed today:

Dehradun, Uttarakhand

All schools and Anganwadi centres in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun district will remain closed today following continuous rainfall and an orange alert issued by the IMD.

The directive, announced by the District Magistrate and the District Disaster Management Authority, applies to government, government‑aided, and private institutions from Classes 1 to 12, as well as Anganwadi centres. Officials said the one‑day holiday is a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incidents in view of the IMD’s warning of heavy to very heavy rain.