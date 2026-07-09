Schools Closed Today: Dehradun, UP & more states schools shut due to rains

Schools across several states in India remain shut today following the weather conditions. The closure is aimed at ensuring student safety amid the Indian Meteorological Department’s alert directives. Here is the list of all the states and regions where schools are closed today:
All schools and Anganwadi centres in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun district will remain closed today following continuous rainfall and an orange alert issued by the IMD.
The directive, announced by the District Magistrate and the District Disaster Management Authority, applies to government, government‑aided, and private institutions from Classes 1 to 12, as well as Anganwadi centres. Officials said the one‑day holiday is a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incidents in view of the IMD’s warning of heavy to very heavy rain.
The order further instructs the Chief Education Officer and the District Programme Officer to ensure strict compliance across all institutions.
All schools up to Class 12 in Ghaziabad will remain closed on Thursday following continuous rainfall across the city. The order, issued by the District Magistrate as a precautionary measure, comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a heavy rainfall alert for all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Not only in Ghaziabad, but also in regions like Hathras and Mathura, schools have been closed till Class 8.
Kerala has declared a compulsory holiday for schools and colleges in Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram districts amid concerns over flooding and possible landslides in vulnerable areas.
In neighbouring Karnataka, educational institutions remain shut in parts of Shivamogga district. Authorities have extended the suspension of classes in Hosanagar and Sagar taluks as heavy rainfall continues to batter the region.