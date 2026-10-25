Schools closed in these states, union territories for Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 2026

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, who composed the Indian epic Ramayana and is regarded as the Adi Kavi, or first poet, in Sanskrit literature. 

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 25, 2026 06:04 PM IST
Schools closed October 26 Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 2026This year, the Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti falls on October 26. Students and parents can check the state-wise holiday status (Photo: AI Generated)
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Schools in several states and union territories of India will remain closed on Monday, October 26, on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. According to the official list of holidays, various states, including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, have October 26 registered as a holiday for Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.

Meanwhile, in many states, the occasion is listed as an optional holiday. As Valmiki Jayanti is not registered as a nationwide holiday for all educational institutions, several private, CBSE and ICSE schools may follow their own academic calendars.

Valmiki Jayanti 2026: State-wise school holiday status

Students and parents can refer to the table given below to check the holiday status in their respective state or union territory.

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Andhra Pradesh No holiday confirmed
Arunachal Pradesh Restricted/optional holiday
Assam No holiday confirmed
Bihar No holiday confirmed
Chhattisgarh No holiday confirmed
Goa No holiday confirmed
Gujarat No holiday confirmed
Haryana Holiday
Himachal Pradesh Holiday
Jharkhand No holiday confirmed
Karnataka No holiday confirmed
Kerala No holiday confirmed
Madhya Pradesh Holiday
Maharashtra No holiday confirmed
Manipur Holiday ( for Mera Houchongba)
Meghalaya No holiday confirmed
Mizoram Restricted/optional holiday
Nagaland No holiday confirmed
Odisha No holiday confirmed
Punjab Holiday
Rajasthan No holiday confirmed
Sikkim No holiday confirmed
Tamil Nadu No holiday confirmed
Telangana No holiday confirmed
Tripura Holiday ( for Laxmi Puja)
Uttar Pradesh Restricted/optional holiday
Uttarakhand No holiday confirmed
West Bengal No holiday confirmed
Andaman and Nicobar Islands No holiday confirmed
Chandigarh Holiday
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu No holiday confirmed
Delhi Holiday
Jammu and Kashmir No holiday confirmed
Ladakh No holiday confirmed
Lakshadweep Restricted/optional holiday
Puducherry No holiday confirmed

(Note: The information mentioned in the table given above has been extracted from the the holiday calendar available on the National Portal of India, india.gov.in. For accurate information, it is advised to check with the respective school authorities.)

Why is Valmiki Jayanti celebrated?

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, who composed the Indian epic Ramayana and is regarded as the Adi Kavi, or first poet, in Sanskrit literature.

Students and parents are required check the school broadcasting group and latest circular issued by concerned authorities for confirmation.

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