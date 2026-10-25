Schools closed in these states, union territories for Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 2026

Schools in several states and union territories of India will remain closed on Monday, October 26, on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. According to the official list of holidays, various states, including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, have October 26 registered as a holiday for Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.

Meanwhile, in many states, the occasion is listed as an optional holiday. As Valmiki Jayanti is not registered as a nationwide holiday for all educational institutions, several private, CBSE and ICSE schools may follow their own academic calendars.

Valmiki Jayanti 2026: State-wise school holiday status

Students and parents can refer to the table given below to check the holiday status in their respective state or union territory.