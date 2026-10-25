Schools closed in these states, union territories for Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 2026

Schools in several states and union territories of India will remain closed on Monday, October 26, on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. According to the official list of holidays, various states, including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, have October 26 registered as a holiday for Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.
Meanwhile, in many states, the occasion is listed as an optional holiday. As Valmiki Jayanti is not registered as a nationwide holiday for all educational institutions, several private, CBSE and ICSE schools may follow their own academic calendars.
Valmiki Jayanti 2026: State-wise school holiday status
Students and parents can refer to the table given below to check the holiday status in their respective state or union territory.
|Andhra Pradesh
|No holiday confirmed
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Restricted/optional holiday
|Assam
|No holiday confirmed
|Bihar
|No holiday confirmed
|Chhattisgarh
|No holiday confirmed
|Goa
|No holiday confirmed
|Gujarat
|No holiday confirmed
|Haryana
|Holiday
|Himachal Pradesh
|Holiday
|Jharkhand
|No holiday confirmed
|Karnataka
|No holiday confirmed
|Kerala
|No holiday confirmed
|Madhya Pradesh
|Holiday
|Maharashtra
|No holiday confirmed
|Manipur
|Holiday ( for Mera Houchongba)
|Meghalaya
|No holiday confirmed
|Mizoram
|Restricted/optional holiday
|Nagaland
|No holiday confirmed
|Odisha
|No holiday confirmed
|Punjab
|Holiday
|Rajasthan
|No holiday confirmed
|Sikkim
|No holiday confirmed
|Tamil Nadu
|No holiday confirmed
|Telangana
|No holiday confirmed
|Tripura
|Holiday ( for Laxmi Puja)
|Uttar Pradesh
|Restricted/optional holiday
|Uttarakhand
|No holiday confirmed
|West Bengal
|No holiday confirmed
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|No holiday confirmed
|Chandigarh
|Holiday
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|No holiday confirmed
|Delhi
|Holiday
|Jammu and Kashmir
|No holiday confirmed
|Ladakh
|No holiday confirmed
|Lakshadweep
|Restricted/optional holiday
|Puducherry
|No holiday confirmed
(Note: The information mentioned in the table given above has been extracted from the the holiday calendar available on the National Portal of India, india.gov.in. For accurate information, it is advised to check with the respective school authorities.)
Why is Valmiki Jayanti celebrated?
Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, who composed the Indian epic Ramayana and is regarded as the Adi Kavi, or first poet, in Sanskrit literature.
Students and parents are required check the school broadcasting group and latest circular issued by concerned authorities for confirmation.