Kashmir, Maharashtra, West Bengal UP: School closures and holiday announcements across states

Due to extreme heatwaves, the authorities in the Kashmir valley have announced a two-week summer break for all recognized schools in the region. (image: ai generated)

The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has announced a two-week summer vacation for all government and recognised private schools up to the higher secondary level across the Kashmir Valley, from July 6 to July 19. Schools will reopen on July 20, when regular classes are expected to resume.

The decision comes amid a rise in temperatures across Kashmir over the past several days, with parents and students demanding an early summer break due to the prevailing weather conditions.

Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo announced the decision on X, urging students, teachers, and school staff to stay safe during the break. She encouraged students to stay hydrated, take necessary precautions against the heat, and utilise the time for rest, reading, and meaningful family engagement.