Lucknow schools to conduct online classes till January 14 due to cold wave

Lucknow schools have been ordered to conduct online classes only till January 14, due to the ongoing cold wave in the city. The decision was passed by the the District Magistrate of Lucknow for classes 9 to 12.

While the schools have been asked to conduct online classes for those students of Classes 9 to 12 who do not have their pre-board exams or practical exams, the authorities have asked schools to extend the winter vacation for the rest of the classes.

Read | Schools in these states will remain shut due to cold wave

““From January 12 to January 14, classes of students of Classes 9 to 12 will be conducted through online medium instead of calling them to school. If there is no online medium, holiday will be given for such students of Classes 9 to 12,” the order stated.

In addition to this, schools have been instructed to ensure that heaters are placed in every class, if there are practical or pre-board exams going on. Also, students have been advised to wear as many warm clothes as possible and comfortable, to ensure they are safe from the cold waves.

Lucknow is the not the only city to close down schools due to the cold wave and dense fog. Several other places such as Delhi, Rajasthan, Gurugram, Agra, Noida, Greater Noida, Punjab, Bhopal, Indore, Vidisha and Ujjain have closed down schools and changed timings to ensure students are safeguarded from the ongoing cold wave, especially in north India.