scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Lucknow schools to conduct online classes till January 14 due to cold wave

Schools have also been instructed to ensure that heaters are placed in every class, if there are practical or pre-board exams going on.

Schools closed, cold wave, lucknow schools closedMost cities have extended the winter vacations. (Representative image. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Lucknow schools have been ordered to conduct online classes only till January 14, due to the ongoing cold wave in the city. The decision was passed by the the District Magistrate of Lucknow for classes 9 to 12.

While the schools have been asked to conduct online classes for those students of Classes 9 to 12 who do not have their pre-board exams or practical exams, the authorities have asked schools to extend the winter vacation for the rest of the classes.

Read |Schools in these states will remain shut due to cold wave

““From January 12 to January 14, classes of students of Classes 9 to 12 will be conducted through online medium instead of calling them to school. If there is no online medium, holiday will be given for such students of Classes 9 to 12,” the order stated.

In addition to this, schools have been instructed to ensure that heaters are placed in every class, if there are practical or pre-board exams going on. Also, students have been advised to wear as many warm clothes as possible and comfortable, to ensure they are safe from the cold waves.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village

Lucknow is the not the only city to close down schools due to the cold wave and dense fog. Several other places such as Delhi, Rajasthan, Gurugram, Agra, Noida, Greater Noida, Punjab, Bhopal, Indore, Vidisha and Ujjain have closed down schools and changed timings to ensure students are safeguarded from the ongoing cold wave, especially in north India.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-01-2023 at 10:52 IST
Next Story

Rickshaw driver held for molesting, verbally abusing woman in road rage incident

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close