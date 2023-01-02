Lucknow: School timings for Class 1st to 8th revised in view of extreme cold wave

In view of the harsh weather conditions and extreme cold wave, the district magistrate of Lucknow Sunday announced a change in the school timings for students of classes 1 to 8. According to the revised schedule, schools will now operate between 10 am and 2 pm.

The decision was taken due to the extreme cold wave that has been taking over the city. Due to the change in weather conditions, all schools (across boards) will now hold classes from 10 am till 2 pm from January 2 till January 10.

“In view of the extreme cold wave, the timings of all the aided / recognized schools of all the boards from class 1 to 8 in Lucknow district from January 2 to 10 from 10 am to 02 pm is converted in the interest of the student,” the official notice read. The office of the basic education officer also said that it should be ensured that the order is strictly followed by students, parents and the school management.

This notices comes after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on January 1 issued a warning about a dip in temperature in various parts of the country, owing to the cold wave. The cold wave conditions are likely to prevail almost through this week.

Lucknow is not the first city to take such a step. Recently, the Punjab government also changed the school timings from 9 am to 10 am due to fog and cold weather. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that the schools will be from 10 am to 3 pm till January 21.