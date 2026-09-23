Schools closed in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh due to deep depression; check IMD forecast for coming days

As heavy rains continue to lash the coastal districts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, the district administrations have ordered the closure of schools as a precautionary measure. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the deep depression over west-central and adjoining Bay of Bengal moved westwards and lay centred over the same region, bringing heavy rainfall to parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam and Gajapati district administrations have announced the closure of schools for the day, while schools in Malkangiri will remain closed until September 24. Anganwadi centres will also remain closed till September 24.
The administration has asked teachers and other staff members to report to schools, with principals instructed to introduce roster duties so that the buildings remain accessible 24 x 7 and are kept prepared in case of any emergency.
Authorities in districts like Koraput and Kalahandi have ordered teachers not to leave their place of posting until September 25.
Meanwhile, as the same weather condition hovers over Andhra Pradesh, Lokesh Nara, Minister for Human Resources Development, has announced that the district administrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts have declared a holiday for schools today, September 23.
For public information –
In view of heavy rains forecast, district administrations have declared holiday tomorrow (23rd September) in ASR, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts.
Please avoid unnecessary travel. Stay safe and stay indoors! https://t.co/0z3oJTgdTn
— Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) September 22, 2026
IMD’s forecast for coming days: Will schools remain closed tomorrow?
IMD has issued a red alert for parts of southern Odisha between September 23 and September 25. As per its forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rain at isolated places, is likely to hit Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri districts on September 24-25.
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Prakhar Jain has said that widespread rains are expected under the influence of the deep depression on Wednesday and Thursday. As per his statement, heavy rainfall is likely to prevail over Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari and Eluru districts.
Students and their parents from these districts are advised to regularly check the district administration orders and school broadcasting group for early updates on school closure.
(With inputs from PTI)