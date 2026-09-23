Schools closed in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh due to deep depression; check IMD forecast for coming days

As heavy rains continue to lash the coastal districts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, the district administrations have ordered the closure of schools as a precautionary measure. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the deep depression over west-central and adjoining Bay of Bengal moved westwards and lay centred over the same region, bringing heavy rainfall to parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam and Gajapati district administrations have announced the closure of schools for the day, while schools in Malkangiri will remain closed until September 24. Anganwadi centres will also remain closed till September 24.

The administration has asked teachers and other staff members to report to schools, with principals instructed to introduce roster duties so that the buildings remain accessible 24 x 7 and are kept prepared in case of any emergency.