Schools Closed: List of states that have extended winter holidays due to cold wave

Several states had closed down their schools, especially for younger children, in the starting of January due to a cold wave in the northern region of the country. While the cold settled a bit in the past few days, the minimum temperature touched 1.4°C today in Delhi.

Keeping in mind that the experts have forecast the return of cold wave for the next few days, several states have now decided to extend the winter holidays for school children. Check the complete list here:

Uttar Pradesh

In UP, the week started with cold winds in the morning, therefore, Lucknow had changed the timings for students of classes 1 to 8 have been changed to 10 am to 3 pm. No extension of holidays has been announced yet, and classes will continue as usual for classes 9 to 12.

In Meerut, however, schools have been ordered shut till class 8. However, no resumption date has been announced yet. For students of classes 9 to 12, the school timings have been changed to 10 am to 3 pm.

Gorakhpur has decided to close down schools for everyone — LKG to class 12 — till January 17 at least. Those schools who are conducting pre-boards or practical examinations of students of classes 10 and 12, can conduct the exams between 10 am and 2 pm.

Haryana

Haryana’s Directorate of School Education has extended the winter holidays in all schools in the state till January 21 due to weather conditions in the state. Schools were earlier scheduled to reopen on January 16. However, the schools will now resume on January 23 (as January 22 is a Sunday).

However, this is not applicable to students of classes 10 and 12, who are due to appear for their board exams this year. Classes for these students will be conducted in the normal way.

Punjab

Similar to its neighbour, Punjab has also extended the winter holidays in Chandigarh city. The school holidays have been extended till January 21, 2023 for classes LKG to 8. The same has not been announced for the rest of the state, though.

Rajasthan

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan has announced extension of time changed till January 18. Bikaner has announced closure of all schools till January 18 due to the incoming cold wave.

Udaipur administration has also ordered all schools to remain closed till January 18 for students of classes LKG to class 8. Others will follow the school timing of 9 am to 3 pm.