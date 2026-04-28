Schools across India issue heatwave guidelines: What students should do and avoid

With temperatures soaring across several states, school authorities and governments have issued a series of safety measures to protect students from heatwave conditions. From revised school timings to stricter health advisories, the focus remains on minimising exposure to extreme heat and preventing heat-related illnesses.
In Uttar Pradesh, the state government has directed all schools to ensure preventive steps such as proper hydration, avoiding peak sun hours, and maintaining basic medical support. According to an official statement, “preventive measures including availability of ORS, glucose, electrolytes, iron tablets and first-aid kits must be ensured.”
Meanwhile, teachers have been sensitised using temperature trend data. Schools have also been asked to regularly monitor student health and ensure timely intervention in case of emergencies.
Authorities have clearly advised students to avoid stepping out between 12 noon and 3 pm, drink plenty of water and fluids like ORS, and wear light, loose cotton clothes. Outdoor sports and strenuous activities during peak heat hours have been discouraged, with schools instructed to ensure shaded areas and continuous access to drinking water. The government has also asked schools to administer iron tablets — pink for Classes 1 to 5 and blue for Classes 6 to 8 — as per the schedule.
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In the national capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued detailed guidelines for schools amid rising temperatures. Education Committee Chairman Yogesh Verma said the measures are in line with warnings from the India Meteorological Department. “Children’s safety and health are the top priority,” he said, adding that schools have been directed to avoid outdoor assemblies and hold them indoors or in shaded areas.
To tackle dehydration, schools have been asked to introduce a ‘water bell’ system, encouraging students to drink water every 45–60 minutes. A “buddy system” has also been recommended so students can look out for one another. Schools must ensure clean drinking water, organise awareness sessions on heat safety, and provide immediate first aid if symptoms such as dizziness, weakness, or vomiting occur.
Parents, too, have been advised to send children in comfortable cotton clothing and maintain hygiene. With heatwave conditions intensifying and temperatures crossing 44 degrees Celsius in many regions, authorities have emphasised strict compliance with these guidelines to ensure student safety.
(With inputs from agencies)