Schools across India issue heatwave guidelines: What students should do and avoid

With temperatures soaring across several states, school authorities and governments have issued a series of safety measures to protect students from heatwave conditions. From revised school timings to stricter health advisories, the focus remains on minimising exposure to extreme heat and preventing heat-related illnesses.

In Uttar Pradesh, the state government has directed all schools to ensure preventive steps such as proper hydration, avoiding peak sun hours, and maintaining basic medical support. According to an official statement, “preventive measures including availability of ORS, glucose, electrolytes, iron tablets and first-aid kits must be ensured.”

Meanwhile, teachers have been sensitised using temperature trend data. Schools have also been asked to regularly monitor student health and ensure timely intervention in case of emergencies.