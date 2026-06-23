School Holidays: Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR — list of states that have extended summer vacations, revised timings

Amid the heatwaves in the country, Latur and Nanded districts of Maharashtra had asked all the schools to work in the morning shift. This change has been made so that the students stay healthy, an official said. The new academic year commenced on June 15, and schools have started their daily routine. However, concerns were raised about students facing health issues due to the high humidity and scorching heat.
Acting under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, the district administration issued the order as a precautionary measure.
The heat has also aggravated drinking water scarcity in several rural areas of Latur district. Teachers’ organizations had urged the Zilla Parishad administration to revise school timings in view of the prevailing weather conditions.
In Nanded also, District Collector Rahul Kardile on Sunday directed all schools and junior colleges to operate from 8 AM to 12:30 PM until further orders.
Earlier, Odisha had also extended its summer vacation till June 18. The announcement was made by Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond, who had asked all the government and private schools to stay closed, till the earlier mentioned date, which started from April 27.
Uttar Pradesh is yet another state to extend its summer vacation till June 24. The regular classes will commence on June 25. Starting from this year onwards, schools in UP will have their summer vacation between May 20 and June 24, every year.
The decision was taken by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with the government citing children’s safety, health and access to quality education as key priorities amid rising temperatures. Officials said the move would bring uniformity to the academic calendar across Uttar Pradesh and reduce the need for district administrations to repeatedly extend school holidays at the local level due to heatwave conditions.
Apart from this, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab had also announced a revised schedule for government and private schools amid heatwaves in the country.
(With Inputs from PTI)