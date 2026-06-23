School Holidays: Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR — list of states that have extended summer vacations, revised timings

Amid the heatwaves in the country, Latur and Nanded districts of Maharashtra had asked all the schools to work in the morning shift. This change has been made so that the students stay healthy, an official said. The new academic year commenced on June 15, and schools have started their daily routine. However, concerns were raised about students facing health issues due to the high humidity and scorching heat.

Acting under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, the district administration issued the order as a precautionary measure.

The heat has also aggravated drinking water scarcity in several rural areas of Latur district. Teachers’ organizations had urged the Zilla Parishad administration to revise school timings in view of the prevailing weather conditions.