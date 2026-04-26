School Holidays: Odisha CM announces summer vacation from April 27 due to heatwave

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced on Friday that schools will have summer vacation starting April 27 due to the ongoing heat wave conditions. This decision follows recommendations from the School and Mass Education Department, as stated by the Chief Minister’s Office.
hile summer vacation will begin earlier than usual, examinations, census work, and other official activities will continue as scheduled. School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond mentioned that summer vacations typically start on May 6 and last until June 17. “However, considering the existing heat wave condition, summer vacation has been announced earlier,” he said.
All government and private schools will remain closed during the vacation, and school authorities that fail to comply will be held responsible for any untoward incidents.
In the meantime, the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has issued detailed guidelines to district education officers for conducting a Summer Learning Programme for students from Shishu Vatika to class 8 in government schools. The programme aims to ensure continuity of learning during the summer break. Students will be assigned practice work and provided with audiovisual content.
OSEPA has prepared class-wise and subject-wise assignment sheets that will be given to students for practice during the vacation. Additionally, audiovisual content linked to these assignments will be shared with parents through school WhatsApp groups. Furthermore, district education officers have been instructed to create grade-wise WhatsApp groups for parents in all government schools.