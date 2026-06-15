Patna shuts classes up to standard 5 till June 20; Noida, Ghaziabad also order school closures

Amid continuing heatwave conditions across north India, district administrations in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have announced restrictions on school operations, citing concerns over the health and safety of students.

In Patna, District Magistrate Thiyagarajan S M has ordered the suspension of academic activities for all government and private schools, including pre-schools, up to Class 5 till June 20.

According to the order, as the prevailing high temperatures continue to pose a risk to children’s health and safety, changes in timings and holidays have been decided upon. While classes up to Class 5 will remain suspended, schools have been permitted to conduct classes for students of Classes 6 to 8 with precautions, provided academic activities conclude by 10.30 am. The revised timings will come into effect starting June 15 and remain applicable until June 20.