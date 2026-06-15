Patna shuts classes up to standard 5 till June 20; Noida, Ghaziabad also order school closures

Amid continuing heatwave conditions across north India, district administrations in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have announced restrictions on school operations, citing concerns over the health and safety of students.
In Patna, District Magistrate Thiyagarajan S M has ordered the suspension of academic activities for all government and private schools, including pre-schools, up to Class 5 till June 20.
According to the order, as the prevailing high temperatures continue to pose a risk to children’s health and safety, changes in timings and holidays have been decided upon. While classes up to Class 5 will remain suspended, schools have been permitted to conduct classes for students of Classes 6 to 8 with precautions, provided academic activities conclude by 10.30 am. The revised timings will come into effect starting June 15 and remain applicable until June 20.
अत्यधिक गर्मी के कारण बच्चों के स्वास्थ्य को ध्यान में रखते हुए विद्यालयों के संचालन के बारे में जिलाधिकारी, पटना का आदेश@samrat4bjp@BiharEducation_@PatnaPolice24x7@IPRDBihar pic.twitter.com/XgJVGppYP1
— District Administration Patna (@dm_patna) June 15, 2026
Similar measures have been announced in parts of Uttar Pradesh. In Noida, schools from nursery to Class 8 have been directed to remain closed until further orders due to severe heatwave conditions. In neighbouring Ghaziabad, schools up to Class 8 will remain shut till June 25. The orders apply across education boards, including CBSE, ICSE, UPMSP and other recognised boards operating in the districts.
The latest directives come as several states review school schedules amid rising temperatures. According to state notifications, summer vacations in Bihar are scheduled from June 1 to June 20, while Haryana schools are observing holidays till June 30. Delhi schools are on summer break from May 11 to July 1, and Rajasthan schools are closed from May 17 to June 20.