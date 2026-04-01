School Holidays in April 2026: Check complete list of days when educational institutions likely to remain closed

School Holidays in April 2026: April marks an important period in the Indian academic calendar. Widely associated with the beginning of a new school session across the country, for students clearing their annual exams. Students entering fresh classes – whether beginners stepping into formal education, juniors progressing to higher grades, or seniors moving from Class 9 to 10 – the month sets the tone for the academic year ahead.
Schools and colleges resume full operations with new timetables and an intensified focus on learning. Despite being academically demanding, April is not without its breaks. The month is packed with busy class schedules, unit test preparations, and administrative activities, but it also features a mix of national and regional holidays that offer timely relief.
In several states, particularly those with extreme summer conditions, the latter part of April may also signal the gradual onset of summer vacations, providing students and staff a much-needed pause before peak summer.
Here’s a quick look at the list of holidays observed in April 2026 across schools and colleges in India:
|Date and day
|Occasion
|Holiday (Regional/National)
|April 1 (Wednesday)
|Odisha Day / Bank Closing
|Regional (Odisha)
|April 3 (Friday)
|Good Friday
|National
|April 5 (Sunday)
|Easter
|National
|April 6 (Monday)
|Easter Monday
|Regional (Meghalaya, Nagaland others)
|April 11 (Saturday)
|Second Saturday
|Institutional
|April 12 (Sunday)
|Weekly Holiday
|—
|April 13 (Monday)
|Vaisakhi / Baisakhi
|Regional (Punjab, Haryana, Delhi others)
|April 14 (Tuesday)
|Ambedkar Jayanti
|National
|April 14 (Tuesday)
|Tamil New Year / Vishu
|Regional (Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha others)
|April 15 (Wednesday)
|Bengali New Year
|Regional (West Bengal, Tripura, others)
|April 15 (Wednesday)
|Bohag Bihu / Himachal Day
|Regional (Assam, Himachal Pradesh others)
|April 19 (Sunday)
|Weekly Holiday
|—
|April 20 (Monday)
|Basava Jayanti
|Regional (Karnataka)
|April 21 (Tuesday)
|Garia Puja
|Regional (Tripura)
|April 25 (Saturday)
|Fourth Saturday
|Institutional
|April 26 (Sunday)
|Weekly Holiday
|National
Note that this is not an exhaustive list. In some cases, schools may not declare holidays due to regional variations and instead organise cultural events by their students to celebrate.
Odisha Day (April 1) — celebrated for the formation of the state of Odisha as a separate province in 1936.
Good Friday (April 3) — observed by Christians to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
Easter Monday (April 6) — celebrated as a continuation of Easter festivities marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Vaisakhi / Baisakhi (April 13) — celebrated for the harvest festival in northern India and the formation of the Khalsa Panth in Sikhism.
Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14) — celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, architect of the Indian Constitution.
Tamil New Year / Vishu (April 14) — celebrated as the traditional New Year in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, symbolising prosperity and renewal.
Bengali New Year (April 15) — celebrated as Pohela Boishakh, marking the start of the Bengali calendar year.
Bohag Bihu (April 15) — celebrated as the Assamese New Year and a major harvest festival in Assam.
Himachal Day (April 15) — celebrated for the formation of Himachal Pradesh as a province in 1948.
Basava Jayanti (April 20) — celebrated to honour the birth anniversary of Basavanna, a 12th-century philosopher and social reformer.
Garia Puja (April 21) — celebrated as a tribal festival in Tripura seeking prosperity and well-being.
Additionally, many schools, especially in northern and central India, may begin summer vacations in the final week of April, depending on regional weather conditions and board-specific calendars.