School Holidays in April 2026: Check complete list of days when educational institutions likely to remain closed

April 2026 School Holidays: Date and days when educational institutes are closed

School Holidays in April 2026: April marks an important period in the Indian academic calendar. Widely associated with the beginning of a new school session across the country, for students clearing their annual exams. Students entering fresh classes – whether beginners stepping into formal education, juniors progressing to higher grades, or seniors moving from Class 9 to 10 – the month sets the tone for the academic year ahead.

Schools and colleges resume full operations with new timetables and an intensified focus on learning. Despite being academically demanding, April is not without its breaks. The month is packed with busy class schedules, unit test preparations, and administrative activities, but it also features a mix of national and regional holidays that offer timely relief.