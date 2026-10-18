Schools across India to remain closed on October 19-20 for Dussehra

With Durga Ashtami and Dussehra falling on Monday, October 19, and Tuesday, October 20, respectively, many schools across India will remain closed in observance of the festivals.
While several schools have announced an autumn break, covering the festivals in its course, many states, including Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, and Bihar, have declared holidays for educational institutes on the above-mentioned dates.
School Holiday on Monday, October 19
As Durga Ashtami, also known as Maha Ashtami, will be celebrated on October 19, several schools across India will remain closed. While the festival is not listed in the gazetted holidays for 2026, students and parents are required to check the school broadcasting groups and official circulars for confirmation.
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Maha Ashtami marks the eighth day of the Navaratri festival. It celebrates the divine feminine power of Goddess Durga and the victory of good over evil.
School Holiday on Tuesday, October 20
Mentioned under the gazetted holidays 2026 list, Tuesday, October 20 will be a holiday for the majority of schools across India in observance of Dussehra.
Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is celebrated to honour the triumph of Lord Rama over the ten-headed demon Ravana and Goddess Durga’s victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. The day also marks the end of Navaratri.
As the school holidays vary by state and authorities, students and parents need to check their academic calendar and school circulars for official confirmation.