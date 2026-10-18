Schools across India to remain closed on October 19-20 for Dussehra

With Durga Ashtami and Dussehra falling on Monday, October 19, and Tuesday, October 20, respectively, many schools across India will remain closed in observance of the festivals.

While several schools have announced an autumn break, covering the festivals in its course, many states, including Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, and Bihar, have declared holidays for educational institutes on the above-mentioned dates.

School Holiday on Monday, October 19

As Durga Ashtami, also known as Maha Ashtami, will be celebrated on October 19, several schools across India will remain closed. While the festival is not listed in the gazetted holidays for 2026, students and parents are required to check the school broadcasting groups and official circulars for confirmation.