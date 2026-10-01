School Holiday October 2026: List of days when schools, colleges will remain closed

School Holiday List: October marks the beginning of the season of festivities in India. In the next few months, the country will celebrate numerous festivals, from Navratri and Dussehra to Diwali, Guru Nanak Jayanti and Christmas. For students, this period also brings several school holidays, although the exact dates and duration of breaks vary across states, school boards and individual institutions.

October 2026 has two major gazetted holidays observed across the country, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and Dussehra (Vijay Dashami) on October 20. Some states and schools may also observe additional holidays around Dussehra, including Maha Navami, while certain festivals such as Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti and Karwa Chauth are observed as restricted or regional holidays in some areas. Government holiday calendars show that Dussehra-related breaks can extend over several days depending on the institution and location.

The month also includes the usual Sunday breaks and, for schools that follow a six-day working week, some Saturday holidays. Students should check their respective school or state education department calendar before treating a regional or restricted holiday as a school closure.

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School Holidays in October 2026: Complete list of dates and days

Here’s a quick look at the major holidays and commonly observed weekly breaks in October 2026 across schools and colleges in India:

Date and day Occasion Holiday (Regional/National) October 2 (Friday) Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti National October 3 (Saturday) Weekend holiday Institutional October 4 (Sunday) Weekly holiday — October 10 (Saturday) Second Saturday / weekly holiday Institutional October 11 (Sunday) Weekly holiday — October 17 (Saturday) Third Saturday / weekly holiday in some schools Institutional October 18 (Sunday) Weekly holiday — October 19 (Monday) Maha Navami / Dussehra-related holiday Regional October 20 (Tuesday) Dussehra / Vijay Dashami National October 24 (Saturday) Fourth Saturday / Dussehra-related break in some institutions Institutional/Regional October 25 (Sunday) Weekly holiday — October 26 (Monday) Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti Regional/Restricted October 29 (Thursday) Karwa Chauth Regional/Restricted October 31 (Saturday) Weekend holiday Institutional

Note that this is not an exhaustive list of school holidays. Holiday schedules differ considerably by state. A festival listed as a restricted or regional holiday may not result in a school closure everywhere; many schools may also announce additional holidays around Dussehra depending on their academic calendar.

Holidays in October 2026: Why are these occasions celebrated?

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) — observed to mark the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. It is a national holiday and is included in the central government’s 2026 gazetted holiday list.

Maha Navami (October 19) — the ninth day of Navratri, observed during the nine-day festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga. In 2026, Maha Navami falls on October 19. It is observed as a holiday in several regions and institutions, including the Kendriya Vidyalaya calendar.

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Dussehra / Vijay Dashami (October 20) — marks the culmination of Navratri and is associated with the victory of good over evil. In different parts of India, the festival is observed through traditions including the burning of effigies of Ravana, Durga Puja celebrations and processions. The central government’s 2026 holiday calendar places Dussehra on October 20, Tuesday.

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti (October 26) — observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, traditionally regarded as the author of the Ramayana. It appears as a restricted holiday in the 2026 central government holiday calendar and may be a school holiday in some states.

Karwa Chauth (October 29) — observed primarily by married Hindu women in parts of northern and western India, traditionally involving a fast and prayers for the well-being and longevity of one’s spouse. It is a regional/restricted holiday rather than an all-India school holiday. The 2026 central government restricted-holiday list places Karwa Chauth on October 29.

October therefore begins the main festive stretch of the academic year, with Dussehra providing the month’s principal festival break. The larger festive period continues into November, when Diwali falls on November 8, followed later in the month by Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 24.