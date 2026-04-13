School Holiday on April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti to see closure of schools, colleges

Ambedkar Jayanti April 14 School Holiday: Schools across several states will remain closed on April 14 on account of Ambedkar Jayanti, observed annually to mark the birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. Government and private institutions in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have listed the day as a public holiday in their academic calendars.
Schools in Delhi are also expected to remain shut, in line with government notifications. The day is marked by tributes, cultural events, and awareness programmes on social justice and equality.
This year marks the 135th birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar, widely regarded as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. Observances typically include floral tributes at statues, special assemblies, and discussions on his contributions to law, education, and social reform. Several institutions also organise essay competitions and lectures to highlight his legacy.
Read | Beyond marks: Stories of defying marriage, jail, and disability in Karnataka II PUC
Following April 14, the academic calendar continues with a cluster of regional observances across states. Mid-April sees multiple New Year festivals, including Tamil New Year and Vishu on April 14, followed by Pohela Boishakh and Bohag Bihu around April 15. These typically result in regional school closures across states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, and Assam.
Later in the month, additional state-specific holidays are observed. These include Basava Jayanti and Garia Puja in the third week of April. Toward the latter half, festivals like Akshaya Tritiya and Parashurama Jayanti may also lead to closures depending on local government calendars. While not uniformly observed nationwide, such occasions contribute to a staggered holiday schedule across regions.
In early May, schools are expected to remain closed for May Day on May 1, a widely observed public holiday. Additional observances like Buddha Purnima fall in the first week of May, adding to the list of breaks in some states. As holiday applicability varies by region and board, schools usually issue detailed calendars in advance, and parents are advised to verify dates with their respective institutions.