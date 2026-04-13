School Holiday on April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti to see closure of schools, colleges

Ambedkar Jayanti April 14 School Holiday: Schools across several states will remain closed on April 14 on account of Ambedkar Jayanti, observed annually to mark the birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. Government and private institutions in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have listed the day as a public holiday in their academic calendars.

Schools in Delhi are also expected to remain shut, in line with government notifications. The day is marked by tributes, cultural events, and awareness programmes on social justice and equality.

This year marks the 135th birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar, widely regarded as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. Observances typically include floral tributes at statues, special assemblies, and discussions on his contributions to law, education, and social reform. Several institutions also organise essay competitions and lectures to highlight his legacy.