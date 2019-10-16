School Education Secy removed 2 days after PM rap over ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’

THE GOVERNMENT removed Rina Ray as School Education Secretary on Tuesday, just two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ticked off officers over the implementation of the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ programme.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet repatriated Ray, a 1984-batch AGMUT cadre officer, to her parent cadre. She was not reachable for comment on Tuesday. Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare has been given the additional charge of the post till Ray’s successor is appointed.

Announced by the Prime Minister on October 31, 2015 on the 140th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ promotes national integration through structured engagement between all states and union territories. It aims to enhance interaction between people of different states, and hence, encourage greater mutual understanding amongst them. Seven ministries jointly run the programme, with the Ministry of Human Resource Development appointed as the coordinating agency.

In a review meeting held on October 12, the Prime Minister is learnt to have pulled up all officers, Ray in particular, in attendance over the poor implementation of the programme. “The Prime Minister was upset that ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ hasn’t gained the kind of traction and visibility as the Swachh Bharat programme has,” said a source, who did not want to be named.

“For instance, the PM is keen that two states are paired with each other, and their people learn each other’s language. There seems to be little development on this front,” the above source added.