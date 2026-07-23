School Assembly News Headlines Today, July 24, 2026: PM Modi announces fast-track courts, CWG 2026 begins, top national and world updates

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, July 23, 2026: Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for July 24. Today’s highlights include PM Modi’s announcement on paper leak cases, heavy monsoon in several north Indian states, and the Commonwealth Games 2026 begin today in Glasgow.
National news
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced fast-track courts for paper leak cases, saying those responsible for compromising students’ futures will face swift and stringent punishment.
The Centre has initiated a fresh round of talks with protest leaders as demonstrations over alleged examination irregularities continue in the national capital.
A police officer was shot dead in Anantnag in the first major terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since the Pahalgam incident, prompting a security review.
Heavy monsoon rains continued to affect several northern states, with authorities issuing weather advisories and asking people to remain alert in vulnerable areas.
World news
Diplomat and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has expressed willingness to resume talks with the Centre, signalling a possible breakthrough in discussions on Ladakh-related issues.
Several countries are monitoring extreme weather events, with heatwaves and floods continuing to impact communities across Europe and parts of Asia.
Sports news
India’s cricket team continues preparations for its upcoming international fixtures as selectors finalise combinations for the next series.
Commonwealth Games 2026 begin today in Glasgow, with a 125-member Indian contingent aiming for a strong medal haul. Olympic champions Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu and boxer Lovlina Borgohain are among India’s biggest medal hopes.
Business news
Experts have called for greater focus on manufacturing alongside the rapid growth of Global Capability Centres (GCCs), highlighting the sector’s role in job creation.
Education news
The National Testing Agency’s income more than doubled in five years, rising from ₹504.16 crore in 2019–20 to ₹1,116.84 crore in 2023–24, according to data shared in Parliament.
Thought of the Day
“Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out.” — Robert Collier