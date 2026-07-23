School Assembly News Headlines Today, July 24, 2026: PM Modi announces fast-track courts, CWG 2026 begins, top national and world updates

Commonwealth Games 2026 will get underway in Glasgow on Thursday. (Reuters)

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, July 23, 2026: Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for July 24. Today’s highlights include PM Modi’s announcement on paper leak cases, heavy monsoon in several north Indian states, and the Commonwealth Games 2026 begin today in Glasgow.

National news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced fast-track courts for paper leak cases, saying those responsible for compromising students’ futures will face swift and stringent punishment.

The Centre has initiated a fresh round of talks with protest leaders as demonstrations over alleged examination irregularities continue in the national capital.

A police officer was shot dead in Anantnag in the first major terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since the Pahalgam incident, prompting a security review.