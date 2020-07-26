Scholarships for Scheduled Tribe category students, check list

List of scholarships available for ST students. Representational image/ gettyimages.in List of scholarships available for ST students. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

An ST scholarship is meant to support the education of students belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. A vast variety of ST scholarships are being offered by central government, state governments and various private organisations. These ST scholarships can be either merit-based or means-based or both merit-cum-means based.

The key objective of introducing these scholarships is to uplift the ST category students by providing them with equal opportunities of education.

Given below is the list of top 6 scholarships for ST students that one must keep track of

1. National Fellowship and Scholarship for Higher Education of ST Students

Under this scheme, a total of 1,000 scholarships and 750 fellowships are awarded to selected ST category students. For the fellowship, the students must have passed post graduation and gotten admitted to full-time MPhil or PhD programme at a recognised institution.

On the other hand, to apply for the scholarship, the students need to pursue a professional course at graduate/PG level at an institution notified by the ministry. The annual family income for the scholarship should be less than Rs 6 lakh from all sources.

Provider details: Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India

Eligibility: Class 12 passed, graduate and post-graduate students of ST category

Award details: Up to Rs 28,000 per month and other benefits

Application mode: Online through the National Scholarship Portal

Application timeline: Between August and November (tentative)

2. Post Graduate Scholarship for Professional Courses for SC/ST students

This UGC scholarship is specially meant for SC/ST category students who are pursuing professional courses at postgraduate level such as courses recognised by MCI, PCI, DCI, RCI, NCTE Bar Council of India, AICTE and other such regulatory bodies. The applicants must be currently studying in the first year of the course that they are pursuing. A total of 1,000 students can avail benefits under this scheme.

Provider details: University Grants Commission (UGC)

Eligibility: SC/ST students studying in the first year of professional courses at PG level

Award details: Up to Rs 7,800 per month

Application mode: Online through the National Scholarship Portal

Application timeline: Between August and January (tentative)

Read| Emerging courses to pursue: Virology | Actuarial science | Pharma Marketing | FinTech | Coronavirus | Robotics | Healthcare Engineering | Cyber Security | Data Science

3. ONGC Scholarship to Meritorious SC/ST Students

Indian nationals who belong to the ST category can avail benefits under this scholarship. They must be studying in the first year of graduate engineering, MBBS, Master’s in Geology/ Geophysics or MBA programme. The minimum marks to be obtained by the students in the last qualifying examination is 60 per cent or 6.0 CGPA/ OGPA on a 10 points scale. The annual family income should not exceed Rs 4.5 lakh from all sources. Also, the age of the students should be below 30 years.

Provider details: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC)

Eligibility: SC/ST category students pursuing UG/PG courses

Award details: Rs 48,000 per annum

Application mode: Offline through the designated office address of ONGC

Application timeline: Between September and October (tentative)

4. Post Matric Scholarship Scheme for ST atudents, Jammu and Kashmir

This scholarship aims at providing financial assistance to ST category students who are studying at the post-matriculation or senior-secondary level. The students must be domiciles of Jammu and Kashmir and studying in Class 11 to postdoctoral level. The annual family income should be less than Rs 2 lakh from all sources.

Provider details: Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of Jammu and Kashmir

Eligibility: ST students of Class 11 to post-doctoral level

Award details: Maintenance allowance up to Rs 1,200 per month and other benefits

READ | Top 6 scholarships for meritorious students | Top 10 scholarships for girl students in India | Top countries offering scholarships to pursue higher education

Application mode: Online through the National Scholarship Portal

Application timeline: Between May and July (tentative)

5. Pre-Matric ST Scholarship Scheme for Class 9 and 10 Students, Tripura

The ST category students who are domiciles of Tripura state can avail benefits under this scholarship scheme for their studies in class 9 and 10. The key objective of this scholarship is to support the studies of needy students belonging to ST category. The students must be pursuing full-time regular studies in a government school or a school recognised by the government or central/state board of secondary education. The annual family income should not be more than Rs 2 lakh from all sources.

Provider details: Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India

Eligibility: ST students of Class 9 and 10

Award details: Up to Rs 350 per month and books/ ad-hoc grant of up to Rs 1,000 per annum

Application mode: Online through the National Scholarship Portal

Application timeline: Between January and March (tentative)

6. Post Matric Scholarship Scheme for ST Students, Tripura

This scholarship is meant to support the post-matriculation studies of students belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. The students who are domiciles of Tripura state can apply for this scholarship. They must be studying in Class 11 to post-doctoral level. The annual income of the family should be less than Rs 2 lakh. Also, they must have pursued matriculation, higher secondary or further studies from a recognised university or board of secondary education.

Provider details: Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India

Eligibility: ST students of Class 11 to post-doctoral level

Award details: Maintenance allowance, reimbursement of compulsory non-refundable fees and other allowances

Application mode: Online through the National Scholarship Portal

Application timeline: Between January and March (tentative)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd