Scholarships for minority communities girl students to increase by 15% 

The Maulana Azad Education Foundation (MAEF) has decided to increase the total budget for its ‘Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship Scheme’. (Representational image) The Maulana Azad Education Foundation (MAEF) has decided to increase the total budget for its ‘Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship Scheme’. (Representational image)

The Ministry of Minority Affairs has decided to increase the scholarship of schoolgirls belonging to minority communities by up to 15 per cent. The Maulana Azad Education Foundation (MAEF), a subordinate organisation of the ministry, has decided to increase the total budget for its ‘Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship Scheme’ for schoolgirls. It has also decided to start aggressive campaign to increase awareness about the scheme.

During 2017-18, about 1,15,000 girls were given scholarship under the scheme. Around Rs 78 crore was allotted for this.

“This year, we are planning to have a budget of Rs 90 crore. We have also informed the ministry about it,” said MAEF Secretary Rizwanur Rahman. “There is still a need to increase awareness about this scheme. We are trying to start aggressive campaign to spread awareness,” he said.

Around 300 ‘Garib Nawaz Skill Development Centres’ are being run by the MAEF across the country, he said. Under the scheme, the girl students of Class 9 and 10 are given Rs 5,000 each per year and the students of Class 11 and 12 Rs 6,000 each per year.

