Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Scholarship to minority communities students doubled by Maharashtra govt

Students from minority communities pursuing education in the fields of arts, science and commerce till Class 12 will get scholarship of Rs 5,000.

The scholarship for students from minority communities who are pursuing higher education has been doubled by the Maharashtra government to Rs 50,000. A decision to this effect was taken by the state cabinet at its meeting here.

In 2011, the scholarship for students from minority communities pursuing higher education was Rs 25,000. In 2018, the amount remained the same, but the cap on annual income of parents seeking benefit of the scholarship scheme for their children was increased from Rs 2 lakh to 8 lakh, an official statement said.

The amount has now been raised to Rs 50,000, the statement added.

Students from minority communities pursuing education in the fields of arts, science and commerce till Class 12 will get scholarship of Rs 5,000, it said.

The hike in the scholarship of minority community students comes a week after the Eknath Shinde-BJP government commissioned a detailed study to assess the social, financial and educational status of Muslims in 56 cities across six revenue divisions of the state.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 04:45:01 pm
