Scholarship scheme instituted in two IITs

A scholarship for underprivileged applicants has been instituted at IIT-Bombay in the memory of late Shantilal Mohanlal Shah. A similar 10-year scholarship has been established at IIT-Delhi.

Shah migrated to Kenya in 1923 at the age of 18 and went on to become a successful businessman. He subsequently returned to Bhavnagar and spent the last twenty years of his life working for the benefit of poorest members of the society.

Prof. Suhas Joshi, Dean Alumni & Corporate Relations of IIT Bombay, said, “We truly appreciate this thoughtful contribution from the S M Shah Trust. The Scholarship instituted will definitely help in supporting the studies of a needy, deserving student. The impact of such scholarship will definitely inspire many. We strongly believe that this is the beginning of a long-standing relationship between the S M Shah Trust and IIT Bombay.”

Prof. Naveen Garg, Dean, Alumni Affairs, at IIT Delhi said, “We are grateful to the trustees of Late Mr S M Shah that they have chosen IIT Delhi to institute these scholarships. We hope that students who benefit from these scholarships will continue Mr Shah’s legacy of servicing mankind.”

