List of scholarships for girl students, apply now

A large number of private organisations and government departments offer scholarships and grants exclusively for girl students. These scholarships are meant to support the academic pursuits of meritorious and talented girls who come from economically weaker sections of the society.

Read further to know every significant detail related to these scholarships and apply for them accordingly.

List of scholarships for girl students

L’Oréal India for Young Women In Science Scholarship

‘L’Oréal India For Young Women In Science Scholarship (FYWIS) is an initiative of L’Oréal India to support and encourage young women towards pursuing higher education in science stream.

Under the FYWIS scholarship, the girl students who have passed their class 12 examination in science stream in the academic year 2019-20 and are enrolled in an undergraduate (bachelor’s) degree programme in a science-related field can avail scholarship up to Rs 2.5 lakh for their graduation studies.

Eligibility

Open for women candidates who have passed class 12 in Science stream in the academic year 2019-20 from India. They must have scored at least 85 per cent in PCM/PCB/PCMB in class 12 examination.

The annual income of the family should not exceed Rs 4 lakh. The maximum age of the applicant should be 19 years as on May 31.

They must be taking admission to undergraduate programmes in science-related fields in the academic year 2020-21. Candidates having a one-year gap after class 12 are not eligible.

Application Process: Online through Buddy4Study portal

Scholarship Amount: Up to Rs 2.50 lakh for graduation

Application Deadline: October 15

Legrand Scholarship

Powered by Legrand, this scholarship aims to support the meritorious girl students to pursue a career in engineering and architecture. Legrand has been empowering the educational dreams of young women through this scholarship since 2018-19.

Under this scholarship, academically promising girl students will receive financial assistance for the entire duration of their BE/BTech/BArch programme.

Eligibility

Open for Indian girls who have passed class 12 in 2020. They must have scored minimum 75 per cent marks in class 10 and 12 board exams. They must be looking to start B.Tech/ BE/ B.Arch programme in the academic year 2020-21 at a recognised college/ university in India.

The annual family income must be less than Rs 5 lakh from all sources.

Application Process: Online through Buddy4Study portal

Scholarship Amount: 60 per cent of tuition fees or Rs 60,000 per annum (whichever is less)

Application Deadline: October 30

AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girls

This scheme is implemented by AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) every year. Under this programme, a total of 5,000 girl students are provided with financial assistance for their technical diploma/ degree courses.

Up to two girls of a family can avail benefits under this scheme. The key objective of this scholarship is to empower young girls with knowledge, skills and self-confidence so that they could contribute to the development process of the country.

Eligibility

Open for girl students who are pursuing a technical degree/diploma course in the first year or second year (through lateral entry) on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in the 10+2/ equivalent exam. The annual family income must be less than Rs 8 lakh per annum.

Application Process: Online through the National Scholarship Portal

Scholarship Amount: Up to Rs 50,000 per annum

Application Deadline: October 31

“Shiksha ki Udaan” Scholarship Program for Girls

This program is a CSR initiative of Samasta Microfinance Limited to support meritorious girl students who belong to economically weaker sections of the society. The scholarship aims to reduce the drop-out rate amongst girl students who are facing financial constraints towards continuing their studies.

Eligibility

Open for girl students who are residents of Bihar and Odisha. They must be studying in class 11. The applicants must have scored more than 60 per cent marks in class 10 board examination.

The annual family income must be less than Rs 3 lakh from all sources. Candidates who are currently Samasta Microfinance customers or prospects can also apply.

Application process: Online through Buddy4Study portal

Scholarship amount: Rs 5,000

Application Deadline: October 15

Post-Graduate Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child

Introduced by the University Grants Commission, this scheme supports 3,000 girl students every year and enables them pursue their postgraduate degree. The key objective of this scheme is to promote girl education.

Eligibility

Open for girl students up to 30 years of age. They must be the only child of the family. They must have taken admission in the first year of a regular, full-time master’s degree programme at a designated university or college.

Application Process: Online through the National Scholarship Portal

Scholarship Amount: Rs 36,200 per annum for 2 years

Application Deadline: October 30

