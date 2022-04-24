Scholarship exam 2022: ATSE 2022 for Class 5 to 12 launched; registration open

Literacy and education are the founding principles at the root level, and exams and assessments exist as an extension of the same system. However, in conventional examinations, students stress themselves more in proving themselves as better amongst their peers rather than using this exam system to assess themselves. This is why scholarships and talent search exams play such an important role. In today’s quickly evolving world, with changing needs of students, new age scholarship and talent search exams are making a mark.

Held at a national level, ATSE is a new age scholarship test for classes five to twelve. With its motive to “identify, motivate and support”, the ATSE has till now disbursed over 2500 scholarships worth over 50 lakh.

The independence factor

For a young mind to actually discover its true potential, they should be able to physically and mentally remove themselves from an examination system where they are expected to perform in a certain manner.

While this may not happen in a conventional system, in ATSE’s modern talent search exam model, students can take the test from anywhere. They are neither restricted by location, nor dependent on physical requirements. Its unique test-taking method uses artificial intelligence which allows students to appear for the test from anywhere they want.

Identify, motivate, support

It is not possible for a child, in his/her limited knowledge, to know all that he/she is capable of. This is where exposure to competitions comes into play. Identifying talent thus becomes the first milestone in ATSE’s process. Motivation for achievement, as well as the appreciation for participation follow. Motivation in itself is a key factor for future milestones, and several students participate in this scholarship year after year just for the joy that this motivation brings. Finally, support is given to the students in the form of scholarship awards. With this, Aglasem — the organisers of ATSE — hope to make the present of the children better, and in extension make a mark in the future of this world.

Looking back

The ATSE scholarship exam has been held four times since its inception in 2019. The scholarship has attracted more than four lakh registered students while 2.5k+ of them have already won prizes worth Rs 50 lakh.

Registration for ATSE 2022 are open.