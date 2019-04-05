Scholars, academics express ‘dismay’ at IIT-Kanpur action against Dalit teacher

Expressing “dismay” at IIT-Kanpur’s “vindictive attitude towards and actions against” its associate professor, Subhramanyam Saderla, 400 scholars, academics and activists from 16 countries have signed a statement of solidarity against Saderla’s “caste discrimination and institutional harassment”.

Among Indian institutes represented in the signatories are the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Indian Institute of Science, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, and several IITs, including IIT-Kanpur.

READ | He complained of harassment, now IIT-Kanpur to revoke Dalit teacher’s PhD

This comes after The Indian Express, on April 1, reported that IIT-Kanpur’s Senate had recommended that Saderla’s PhD dissertation be cancelled on grounds of plagiarism against a submission by the institute’s Academics Ethics Cell to the contrary.

This came two months after an inquiry by a retired High Court judge found four teachers guilty of violating the conduct rules of IIT-K and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act after Saderla complained of harassment and discrimination by them.