Schaeffler India announces fourth edition of Hope scholarship for engineering students

Schaeffler India announces the fourth edition of its flagship H.O.P.E Engineering scholarship programme. This scholarship will offer financial support to engineering students who belong to economically weaker sections of society and need financial assistance to pursue their education. Candidates have to apply for this scholarship before September 15.
Under this scholarship programme, students from Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu will be able to avail financial aid of up to Rs 75,000 per year to continue their engineering studies.
H.O.P.E Engineering scholarship programme: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website — buddy4study.com
Step 2: In the ‘featured scholarship’ menu, click on the link for ‘Schaeffler India Hope Engineering Scholarship 2022-23’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window. Click on the ‘Apply Now’ button below.
Step 4: Login with your registered ID and land onto the ‘Application Form Page’. If not registered, first register with your Email/mobile or Gmail account.
Step 5: You will now be redirected to the ‘Schaeffler India Hope Engineering Scholarship’ application form page. Click on the ‘Start Application’ button.
Step 6: Fill in the required details in the online application form and upload the relevant documents.
Step 7: Accept the ‘Terms and Conditions’ and click on ‘Preview’, and then click on submit.
To apply, candidates would require these documents: passport size photograph, Aadhaar card, family income proof, bank passbook, class 10 and 12 marksheet, admission letter and the latest school/college fee receipt.
The interested applicants must have scored more than 60 per cent marks in the Science stream of class 12 in the 2021-22 academic session. Additionally, the annual family income of the applicants must be less than Rs 5 lakh. Also, only applicants enrolled in the first year of the engineering programme at any state/UGC recognised colleges in India can apply.
Candidates of these branches will be given preference: electronics, electrical, telecommunication, metallurgy, IT, mechanical, production, instrumentation, mechatronics and automobile.
