Tuesday, August 16, 2022

SCERT setting up think-tank to design integrated syllabus on art, sports and health as per NEP

The new curriculum framework as per the NEP 2020 recommendations, which is still under discussion, will be focusing on an integrated approach of teaching.

Written by Pallavi Smart | Mumbai |
August 17, 2022 1:13:26 am
The think-tank may not include only teachers as even interested individuals from these sectors can join.

In a first, the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is constituting a think-tank of experts from the fields of art, sports, craft and health, which will work in alliance with the State Curriculum Framework (SCF) committees to design an integrated syllabus. The idea is to bring an integrated approach to the state’s curriculum, as recommended in the new National Education Policy (NEP).

The new curriculum framework as per the NEP 2020 recommendations, which is still under discussion, will be focusing on an integrated approach of teaching. Instead of teaching various subjects in silo, the new concept encourages integration of subjects to make the process of learning more effective and playful; for example, teaching subjects of language through activities of performing arts.

Elaborating on the plan, Dr Neha Belsare, deputy director of SCERT for Social Science, Art and Sports, said, “The NEP puts emphasis on integrated learning through activities. Teaching modules of different subjects can be made more effective by integrating it with art or sports or other activities that can improve a student’s engagement in the process of learning.”

Dr Belsare said the think-tank will be working in alliance with the SCF. “… The idea behind formation of a think-tank is to look at possibilities of inclusion of such teaching modules already in textbooks,” said Belsare, adding that creation of curricular framework will be done by the SCF, and the think-tank will serve the purpose of bringing integrated approach to the table.

The think-tank may not include only teachers as even interested individuals from these sectors can join. A Google link has been shared by the SCERT to invite applications from across the state. State-level brainstorming groups will be created by SCERT with help of technology for discussions.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 01:13:26 am

